The following people entered pleas in Franklin County Circuit Court on Friday:
- Christie Baker, 37, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to theft of identity of another without consent, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, all Class D felonies, and three counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.
- Kevin Barnett, 44, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds, second or greater offense), a Class C felony; second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, a Class D felony; and third-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, less than 20 dose units of Diazepam), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor, all Class A misdemeanors. He will be sentenced Feb. 21.
- Desmond Elijah Bellomy, 20, of Lexington, pleaded not guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, cocaine), a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and speeding 17 mph over the speed limit, instructional permit violations and failure to wear a seat belt, all violations.
- Linda Gayle Fletcher, 50, of Shelbyville, entered an Alford plea, therefore she does not admit she’s guilty but recognizes the prosecution has enough evidence to convict her. The charges are first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, both Class D felonies; failure to maintain required insurance (first offense), a Class B misdemeanor; possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking less than 8 ounces of marijuana, both Class A misdemeanors; and improper signal and excessive windshield/window tinting, both violations. She will be sentenced Feb. 21.
- Anthony Hill, 39, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking, a Class A misdemeanor. He will be sentenced Feb. 21.
- Sherry A. Reyes, 48, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (first offense, less than 2 grams of methamphetamine), a Class C felony, and second-degree persistent felony offender.
- Anthony Wideman, 26, hometown unknown, entered an Alford plea to third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), a Class A misdemeanor; and second-degree persistent felony offender. A sentencing date was not set.
- Bailey Brewer, 26, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to first-degree stalking, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence, third or greater offense in five years) and first-degree unlawful imprisonment, all Class D felonies, and violation of a Kentucky domestic violence protection order and two counts of third-degree terroristic threatening, both Class A misdemeanors. He will be sentenced Feb. 21.
- Paul Harlow, age and hometown unknown, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (third or greater offense, heroin) and first-degree promoting contraband, all Class D felonies, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, both Class A misdemeanors.
- Whitney Clemons, 32, of Frankfort pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (first offense, less than 4 grams of cocaine), a Class D felony.
- Juanita Croucher, 50, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), a Class D felony. A sentencing date was not set.
- Whitney J. Bryant, 32, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to fraudulent use of a credit card under $10,000, a Class D felony. She will be sentenced Feb. 14.
- John Eric Griffin, 32, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class D felony, and two counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.
- Stephen Hudson, 35, of Lexington, pleaded not guilty to driving DUI with a suspended license (second offense within five years, aggravator) and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. (fourth or greater offense, aggravator), both Class D felonies; endangering the welfare of a minor and second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), both Class A misdemeanors; headlight violation; and two counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.
- Denzel Lee Vance, 21, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to trafficking marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds, second or greater offense), a Class C felony; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and second-degree persistent felony offender.