The following pleas were entered in Franklin County Circuit Court on Friday:

  • Brandon T. Barbee, 32, no hometown given, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (second offense, methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (second offense, hydrocodone), tampering with physical evidence, all Class D felonies; fourth-degree assault (domestic violence, minor injury), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, all Class A misdemeanors; and menacing, a Class B misdemeanor. He will be sentenced on Feb. 7
  • Robert Judkins Jr., 26, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to first-degree enhanced trafficking in controlled substance (first offense, heroin), a Class B felony; enhanced possession of marijuana and buying and possessing of enhanced drug paraphernalia, both Class D felonies; and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.
  • Ron Justice, 35, no hometown given, pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property (less than $10,000), a Class D felony.
  • Andrew Marinelli, 48, of Lawrenceburg, pleaded not guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition of $1 million of property or more, a Class B felony, and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, a Class D felony.
  • Jacob McCoy, 27, of Lawrenceburg, pleaded not guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), second offense, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools, and theft by unlawful taking shoplifting (less than $500), all Class A misdemeanors; and second-degree disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
  • Nicholas Lee Merideth, 39, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to second-degree burglary, a Class C felony.
  • Robin Wayne Sims Jr., 38, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (less than 2 grams of methamphetamine), trafficking synthetic drugs, two counts of first-degree promoting contraband, tampering with physical evidence, all Class D felonies; and trafficking synthetic drugs (second or subsequent event), a Class C felony. He will be sentenced on Feb. 7.
  • George F. Sowards, 37, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty during arraignment to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), obscuring the identity of a machine (greater than $500 but less than $10,000 in value), both Class D felonies; second-degree possession of a controlled substance (suboxone), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. He will be sentenced on Feb. 7.
  • Junisha Lowery Callis, 45, of Lawrenceburg, pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony; leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid or assistance and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs (third-offense, aggravator), both Class A misdemeanors; failure to produce an insurance card violation; and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first-offense), a Class B misdemeanor.
  • Trenton Dakota Davis, 19, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to trafficking marijuana (first-offense, less than 5 pounds), a Class C felony; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first-offense), a Class D felony; buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and third-degree possession of a controlled substance, both Class A misdemeanors; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (first-offense, aggravator), a Class B misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belts violation.
  • Christina A. Wood, 32, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to theft by unlawful taking/dispersion (all others $500 or more but under $10,000), theft of prescription blank for a controlled substance (first-offense) and second-degree forgery, all Class D felonies; third-degree criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor; and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.
  • Shawn Anderson, 27, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to first-degree enhanced trafficking of a controlled substance (first offense, less than 10 dose units of opiates), a Class B felony, and enhanced possession of marijuana and receiving stolen property (firearm), both Class D felonies.
  • Matthew Ringer, 31, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to trafficking over 8 ounces of marijuana, a Class D felony; second-degree possession of a controlled substance (anabolic steroids); and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors. He will be sentenced Jan. 3.
  • Matthew Suter, 29, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more), a Class C felony; theft by unlawful taking or disposition (all others under $500), a Class A misdemeanor; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
  • Cynthia L. White, 38, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, heroin), both Class D felonies; operating on a suspended or revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class B misdemeanors; and improper parking violations. She will be sentenced on Jan. 10.

