The following people entered pleas in Franklin County Circuit Court on Friday:
- Brian Keith Harris, 34, of Lexington, pleaded not guilty to first-degree promoting contraband, a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
- Jacob McCoy, 27, of Lawrenceburg, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (second offense, methamphetamine) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (second offense, heroin), both Class D felonies; theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors. He will be sentenced Jan. 3.
- Austin Blake Hemze, 30, no hometown given, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class C felony; theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, over $500 but under $10,000) and first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), both Class D felonies; resisting arrest and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors. He will be sentenced on Jan. 10.
- Dustin L. Hudson, 33, no hometown given, pleaded not guilty to third-degree burglary, a Class D felony.
- James Standifer, 56, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. (aggravator, fourth or greater offense), a Class D felony; driving on a DUI suspended license (second offense), a Class A misdemeanor; and failure of owner to maintain required insurance (first offense), a Class B misdemeanor. He will be sentenced on Feb. 21.
- Muhammad U. Rehman, no age given, of Lexington, pleaded not guilty to theft by deception, cold checks under $10,000, a Class D felony.
- Shabreesha L. Edwards, 31, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to enhanced trafficking of marijuana (first offense, less than 8 ounces), buying or possessing enhanced drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property (firearm), all Class D felonies.
- Lorenzo E. Wilson, 30, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence, enhanced trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces, first offense), enhanced buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property (firearm) and first-degree wanton endangerment, all Class D felonies; trafficking marijuana (first offense, less than 8 ounces) and third-degree possession of a controlled substance, both Class A misdemeanors; and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs (first offense) and third-degree criminal mischief, both Class B misdemeanors. He will be sentenced on Feb. 21.
- Jordan Craig, 27, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to first-degree strangulation, a Class C felony. He is not allowed to have contact with the victim.
- Russell Grover Galbreath, 41, of Georgetown, pleaded not guilty to first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (less than 2 grams of methamphetamine, first offense), a Class C felony and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
- Viktoria O. Gravitt, 19, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to trafficking marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds, first offense), a Class D felony, and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
- Lacrissa Nicole Jacobs, 25, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; and two counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.
- John Nelson Shramm Jr., 47, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $10,000, a Class C felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
- Scott Patton, age not given, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $10,000, a Class C felony.