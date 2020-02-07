The following people entered pleas Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court:
- Theodrick Christopher Tillman, 29, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to two counts of third-degree assault on a corrections officer, a Class D felony; third-degree terroristic threatening and resisting arrest, both Class A misdemeanors; second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing and third-degree criminal mischief, all Class B misdemeanors; alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offense), a violation; and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.
- Jermisha Robbins, 25, of Louisville, pleaded not guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition (shoplifting, $500 or more but under $10,000), a Class D felony.
- Robin Kuhn, 57, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to trafficking marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds, first offense), a Class D felony, and third-degree trafficking a controlled substance (greater than 20 but less than 120 dose units of Xanax, first offense) and buying and/or possessing drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors.
- Christopher R. Mitchell, 36, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. (aggravator, fourth or greater offense), a Class D felony.
- Mark A. Holbert Jr., 23, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony; two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony, and three counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.
- Quinntayvia L. Smith, 18, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (less than 2 grams of methamphetamine, first offense), a Class C felony, and buying and/or possessing drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
- Martynez Kenneth Oden, 23, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to first-degree enhanced trafficking of a controlled substance (less than 4 grams of cocaine, first offense), a Class C felony.
- Raymond Bush, 62, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to enhanced trafficking of marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds, first offense), a Class C felony, and buying/possessing enhanced drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony.
- Justin A. Whitt, 55, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felony, a Class C felony, and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.
