The following people entered pleas Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court:
- Joshua Moore, 43, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to 62 counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor (first offense) and 62 counts of possessing/viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, both Class D felonies, and 124 counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.
- Michael Scott Phillips, 20, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor under 16, a Class C felony; 17 counts of possession/viewing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, 11 counts of unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the Commonwealth of Kentucky to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, four counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor (first offense) and two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor under 16, all Class D felonies; and nine counts of distribution of obscene matter, a Class B misdemeanor.
- Keena Turner, 35, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle) and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), both Class D felonies; license to be in possession and possession of marijuana, both Class B misdemeanors; disregarding stop sign, failure to produce insurance card, no registration receipt and failure to wear seatbelts, all violations; and three counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.