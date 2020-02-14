The following people entered pleas Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court:

  • Joshua Moore, 43, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to 62 counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor (first offense) and 62 counts of possessing/viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, both Class D felonies, and 124 counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.
  • Michael Scott Phillips, 20, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor under 16, a Class C felony; 17 counts of possession/viewing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, 11 counts of unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the Commonwealth of Kentucky to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, four counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor (first offense) and two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor under 16, all Class D felonies; and nine counts of distribution of obscene matter, a Class B misdemeanor.
  • Keena Turner, 35, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle) and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), both Class D felonies; license to be in possession and possession of marijuana, both Class B misdemeanors; disregarding stop sign, failure to produce insurance card, no registration receipt and failure to wear seatbelts, all violations; and three counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

