The following people entered pleas in Franklin County Circuit Court on Friday:

  • Eugene Biggs, 64, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony, and three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of tampering with physical evidence, all Class D felonies.
  • Dustin Hudson, 33, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to fourth-degree assault (domestic violence, third or greater offense in five years), a Class D felony.
  • Kenneth Tyler Wright, 35, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to first-degree promoting contraband, a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
  • Terrance N. Sharp, 33, no hometown given, pleaded not guilty to first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), third-degree assault on a police officer or probation officer and trafficking marijuana (less than 8 ounces, second or greater offense), all Class D felonies; first-degree trafficking controlled substance (more than 4 grams of cocaine, second or greater offense) and first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (10 dose units of Oxycodone or greater, second or greater offense), both Class B felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol (second offense), all Class A misdemeanors; no tail lamps violation and communication device violation.
  • James Aaron Clark, 39, of Georgetown, pleaded not guilty to third-degree assault (inmate assault on a corrections officer), a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
  • Michael Anthony Stewart Jr., 32, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (heroin, second or greater offense) and first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (more than 2 grams of methamphetamine, second or greater offense), both Class B felonies; second-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (less than 10 dose units of ecstasy, second or greater offense), a Class C felony; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine, first offense), a Class D felony; and buying and/or possessing drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

