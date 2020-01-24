The following people entered pleas in Franklin County Circuit Court on Friday:
- Mandi Sue Grooms, 39, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to first-degree promoting contraband, a Class D felony.
- Jamesha Hickman, 26, of Louisville, pleaded not guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition (shoplifting, $500 or more but under $10,000), a Class D felony.
- Michael Paul Sullivan, 36, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (second or greater offense, carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), a Class B felony, and second-degree persistent felony offender.
- Darlene Latisha Applewhite, 32, of Radcliff, pleaded not guilty to theft of motor vehicle registration plate, a Class D felony; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; failure to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation and possession of marijuana, all Class B misdemeanors; and improper registration plate, no/expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card and no registration receipt, all violations.
- Chasity Bledsoe, 42, of Monticello, pleaded not guilty to two counts of willfully filing or making false tax returns or failure to pay taxes, a Class D felony.
- Timothy Butts, no age or hometown given, pleaded not guilty to second-degree burglary, a Class C felony.
- Lacie Cleveland, 22, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property (firearm), a Class D felony.
- Jessica Ann Landa, 40, no hometown given, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, one count of fraudulent use of a credit card under $10,000 and theft of identity of another without consent, all Class D felonies. She will be sentenced on Feb. 7.
- Norman L. Tate Jr., 33, of Louisville, pleaded not guilty to possession of a handgun by a convicted felony, a Class C felony, and third-degree terroristic threatening, a Class A misdemeanor.