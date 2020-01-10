The following pleas were entered in Franklin County Circuit Court on Friday:
- Joshua Nicholas, 33, of Walton, pleaded guilty to five counts of unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the Commonwealth of Kentucky to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, a Class D felony. He will be sentenced on March 13.
- Desaud Brentze Gilkey, 25, of Georgetown, pleaded not guilty to third-degree trafficking a controlled substance (first offense, less than 120 dose units of Xanax), a Class D felony; and prescription controlled substance not in proper container (first offense), a Class B misdemeanor.
- Cameron Bowen, 18, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to third-degree burglary, a Class D felony.
- LaDonna Rena Hunter, 49, of Frankfort pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, (first offense, less than 2 grams of methamphetamine), a Class C felony; and trafficking in synthetic drugs, (second or first offense), a Class D felony. She will be sentenced on March 13.
- Gene Ward Long, 65, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault (domestic violence), a Class B felony.
- Stephen D. Baker, 60, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property under $10,000, a Class D felony.
- Connie Wayne Best, 26, of Lawrenceburg pleaded not guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), a Class D felony, and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
- Bobby Allen Hyatt Jr., 45, of Lawrenceburg, pleaded not guilty to third-degree enhanced trafficking of a controlled substance (first offense, less than 20 dose units of Gabapentin, a seizure medication), a Class D felony.
- William Woods, 33, of Lawrenceburg, pleaded not guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, opiates), a Class D felony, and buying or possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
- Anna Jarrell, 26, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), a Class D felony; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.