The following people entered pleas Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court:
- Gideon L. Clarkson, 53, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to first-degree promoting contraband, a Class D felony, and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence, minor injury) and third-degree terroristic threatening, both Class A misdemeanors.
- Brian Keith Harris, 34, of Lexington, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and second-degree robbery, both Class C felonies, and third-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree promoting contraband, both Class A misdemeanors. He will be sentenced on March 6.
- Jordan T. Kinder, 27, of Lawrenceburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal facilitation and criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class A misdemeanor. He will be sentenced March 6.
- Sherry Reyes, 48, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine), a Class C felony. She will be sentenced on March 6.
- Paul Rearden, 33, of Frankfort pleaded not guilty to first-degree fleeing or eluding police (motor vehicle), first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), all Class D felonies; buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and second-degree fleeing or eluding police (on foot), all Class A misdemeanors; and two counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.
- Jessica Madden, 38, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, first offense), a Class D felony, and theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting under $500) and second-degree possession of a controlled substance (Suboxone), both Class A misdemeanors.
- Brandon L. Wright, 32, of Georgetown, pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property (under $10,000), a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
- Trystan Silver, 18, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years of age, a Class C felony.
- Monte Wilson, 26, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, one count of theft of identity without consent and first-degree fleeing or eluding police (on foot), all Class D felonies; third-degree criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor; and five counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.