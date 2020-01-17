The following people entered pleas in Franklin County Circuit Court on Friday:
- Kristara Bell Amey, 34, of Lexington, pleaded not guilty to theft by unlawful taking/dispersion (all others $500 or more but under $10,000), a Class D felony, and second-degree persistent felony offender.
- Claude Lindsey Smith III, age unknown, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of tampering with physical evidence, both Class D felonies, and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) and first-degree criminal trespass, both Class A misdemeanors. He will be sentenced on March 20.
- Tonya Griffin, 35, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin, first offense), a Class D felony; buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), a Class B misdemeanor. She will be sentenced on March 20.
- Charles B. Johnson, 28, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault (domestic violence), a Class C felony, and second-degree disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. He will be sentenced on March 20.
- Gary Perkins, 68, hometown unknown, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (less than 10 dose units of opiates, first offense), a Class D felony. He will be sentenced on March 20.
- Daniel Griffith, 23, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary, a Class D felony, and fourth-degree assault (no visible injury) and theft by unlawful taking or disposition from building under $500, both Class A misdemeanors. A sentencing date was not set.
- Thomas Tietz, 54, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, a Class C felony, and receiving stolen property (firearm) and tampering with physical evidence, both Class D felonies.
- Emily Jade Mumpower, 23, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (first offense, less than 2 grams of methamphetamine), a Class C felony.
- Brandon Russell, 26, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), a Class D felony, and second-degree possession of a controlled substance (suboxone), a Class A misdemeanor.