The following people entered pleas Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court:
• Chad R. Christy, 32, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary, a Class B felony. He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 27.
• James Brandon Combs, 36, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary, a Class D felony. He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 27.
• Sean M. Wollenberg, 27, of Lexington, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property under $10,000, a Class D felony; second-degree persistent felony offender; and fourth-degree domestic violence assault with minor injury, a Class A misdemeanor. He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 27.