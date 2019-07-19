The following people entered pleas in Franklin Circuit Court Friday:
• Michael Heyser, 57, of Shelbyville, entered a not guilty plea on charges of tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony, and possession of a methamphetamine, first offense, a Class C felony.
• Stephanie Chagolla, 36, of Frankfort, entered a guilty plea to three charges of giving false statements or misrepresenting to receive benefits over $100, a Class D felony. Chagolla and a co-defendant, Esteban Chagolla, failed to report correct household composition to receive SNAP, medicare and child care assistance for an overpayment of $126,835.
• Brian Schoeneman, 40, of Frankfort, entered a guilty plea for three charges of possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony.
• Steven Woods, 34, of Frankfort, entered an Alford plea to a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, which is a Class D felony and punishable by one to 5 years. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt but an admission that the defendant would likely be convicted at trial. He will be sentenced on Sept. 20.
• Joshua Sparks, 34, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to theft by unlawful taking (more than $500 but less than $10,000) and 10 counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument, both Class D felonies.
• Troy Holt, 56, of Lawrenceburg, pleaded not guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition, more than $500 but less than $10,000, a Class D felony.