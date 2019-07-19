The following people entered pleas in Franklin Circuit Court Friday:

Michael Heyser, 57, of Shelbyville, entered a not guilty plea on charges of tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony, and possession of a methamphetamine, first offense, a Class C felony. 

Stephanie Chagolla, 36, of Frankfort, entered a guilty plea to three charges of giving false statements or misrepresenting to receive benefits over $100, a Class D felony. Chagolla and a co-defendant, Esteban Chagolla, failed to report correct household composition to receive SNAP, medicare and child care assistance for an overpayment of $126,835. 

Brian Schoeneman, 40, of Frankfort, entered a guilty plea for three charges of possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony.

Steven Woods, 34, of Frankfort, entered an Alford plea to a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, which is a Class D felony and punishable by one to 5 years. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt but an admission that the defendant would likely be convicted at trial. He will be sentenced on Sept. 20. 

Joshua Sparks, 34, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to theft by unlawful taking (more than $500 but less than $10,000) and 10 counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument, both Class D felonies.

Troy Holt, 56, of Lawrenceburg, pleaded not guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition, more than $500 but less than $10,000, a Class D felony.

