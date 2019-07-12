The following people entered pleas Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court:
• Brian A. Martin, 47, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs (aggravator), fourth or greater offense, a Class D felony. He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 13.
• John Thomas Medley, 38, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and first-degree possession of methamphetamine, first offense, both Class D felonies, and third-degree assault and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors. He had recently pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. Medley is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 13.
• Lauren Hockensmith, 35, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of heroin, first offense, a Class D felony, and theft by unlawful taking and theft by deception under $500, both Class A misdemeanors. She is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 13.