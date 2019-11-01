The following people entered pleas in Franklin County Circuit Court on Friday:
- Nicole Rosell, 34, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs (first offense), a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. The prosecution recommended she spend a year in jail for the first and third counts and pay a $500 fine and a $250 service fee, attend drug education and lose her license for 120 days for the second count. Rosell will be sentenced on Jan. 3.
- David J. Hersh, 35, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (third or greater offense, methamphetamine), a Class D felony; public intoxication involving a controlled substance (excluding alcohol), a Class B misdemeanor; and buying and/or possessing drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. The prosecution recommended he be sentenced to a total of two years in prison and complete an intensive outpatient substance abuse program. Hersh will be sentenced on Jan. 3.
- Kathy G. Hill, 46, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and two counts of theft of mail matter, both Class D felonies. The prosecution recommended a sentence of five years each on the four counts to run concurrently. The prosecution also asked the court to require Hill to pay $350.46 in restitution and complete a long-term residential drug rehabilitation program. She will be sentenced Jan. 3.
- Leslie Newman, 38, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, a Class A misdemeanor. The prosecution asked for 12 months for each count. Newman will be sentenced after she testifies against a co-defendant, who faces similar charges, at trial later this month.