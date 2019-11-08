Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg
Buy Now

The following people entered pleas Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court:

  • Sean Killen, 52, of Harrodsburg, pleaded guilty to criminal facilitation to trafficking marijuana greater than 5 pounds (second or greater offense), a Class D felony, and operating on suspended/revoked license and possession of marijuana, both Class B misdemeanors. The commonwealth does not oppose probation if Killen adheres to the conditions of remaining drug- and alcohol-free and appearing at all scheduled meetings and hearings. He will be sentenced Jan. 10.
  • Shawn D. Lewis, 20, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first-offense) and theft by unlawful taking from a vehicle, $500 or more but less than $10,000, both Class D felonies, and receiving stolen property under $500, a Class A misdemeanor. 
  • Richard R. Tingle, 31, of Shelbyville, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first-offense), a Class D felony. The commonwealth opposes probation. He will be sentenced Jan. 10.
  • Bailey Hazlett, 18, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to first-degree complicity to robbery, a Class B felony. 
  • Ladonna Rena Hunter, 49, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to first-degree possession of less than 2 grams of methamphetamine (first offense), trafficking synthetic drugs (first offense) and first-degree promoting contraband, all Class D felonies. 
  • Aubrey Parker, 22, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property (firearm), a Class D felony. 
  • Christopher Whittis, age and hometown unavailable, filed a motion to withdraw his guilty plea of receiving stolen property $500 or more but less than $10,000, a Class D felony. 
  • Hannah Croddy, 32, of Lawrenceburg, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. The commonwealth recommends she be sentenced to two years in prison. She will be sentenced Jan. 10
  • Markale L. Marks, 21, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to first-degree promoting contraband and tampering with physical evidence, both Class D felonies, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. 
  • Cozette Carpenter, 64, of Lawrenceburg, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree forgery, a Class D felony. The commonwealth recommended she serve three years. Carpenter will be sentenced Jan. 10.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription