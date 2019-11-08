The following people entered pleas Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court:
- Sean Killen, 52, of Harrodsburg, pleaded guilty to criminal facilitation to trafficking marijuana greater than 5 pounds (second or greater offense), a Class D felony, and operating on suspended/revoked license and possession of marijuana, both Class B misdemeanors. The commonwealth does not oppose probation if Killen adheres to the conditions of remaining drug- and alcohol-free and appearing at all scheduled meetings and hearings. He will be sentenced Jan. 10.
- Shawn D. Lewis, 20, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first-offense) and theft by unlawful taking from a vehicle, $500 or more but less than $10,000, both Class D felonies, and receiving stolen property under $500, a Class A misdemeanor.
- Richard R. Tingle, 31, of Shelbyville, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first-offense), a Class D felony. The commonwealth opposes probation. He will be sentenced Jan. 10.
- Bailey Hazlett, 18, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to first-degree complicity to robbery, a Class B felony.
- Ladonna Rena Hunter, 49, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to first-degree possession of less than 2 grams of methamphetamine (first offense), trafficking synthetic drugs (first offense) and first-degree promoting contraband, all Class D felonies.
- Aubrey Parker, 22, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to receiving stolen property (firearm), a Class D felony.
- Christopher Whittis, age and hometown unavailable, filed a motion to withdraw his guilty plea of receiving stolen property $500 or more but less than $10,000, a Class D felony.
- Hannah Croddy, 32, of Lawrenceburg, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. The commonwealth recommends she be sentenced to two years in prison. She will be sentenced Jan. 10
- Markale L. Marks, 21, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to first-degree promoting contraband and tampering with physical evidence, both Class D felonies, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
- Cozette Carpenter, 64, of Lawrenceburg, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree forgery, a Class D felony. The commonwealth recommended she serve three years. Carpenter will be sentenced Jan. 10.