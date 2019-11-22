The following pleas were entered Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court:

  • Jonathan W. Martin, 36, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault, a Class B felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
  • Arthur Redford, 40, of Richmond, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault, a Class C felony. The commonwealth recommends a sentence of five years and takes no position on probation. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 24.
  • Darlene Pettibone, 64, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to knowingly exploiting an adult (over $300) and fraudulent use of a credit card ($10,000 or more), both Class C felonies, and theft of identity of another without consent and fraudulent use of a credit card (under $10,000), both Class D felonies.
  • Hunter Balazic, 23, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), a Class D felony. The commonwealth recommends a three-year sentence and takes no position on probation. Balazic will be sentenced on Dec. 13.
  • Gregg W. Blakeley, 46, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to first-degree sexual abuse, a Class D felony, and second-degree sodomy, a Class C felony.
  • Anthony Brandenburg, 43, of Louisville, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), a Class D felony, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. The commonwealth recommends two years with no position on probation. Brandenburg’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 24.
  • Makale L. Marks, 21, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence, receiving a stolen firearm and trafficking marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds, first offense), all Class D felonies. The commonwealth recommends a total of six years and takes no position on probation. Marks’ sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 24.

