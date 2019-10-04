The following people entered pleas Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court:
• James A. McMurray, 41, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to criminal mischief, first degree, and theft by unlawful taking $10,000 or more but under $1 million.
• Todd Joseph Smith, 42, hometown not available, pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual abuse, first degree.
• Robin Wayne Sims Jr., 38, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to promoting contraband, first degree, and tampering with physical evidence, both Class D felonies.
• Paul William Harlow, age and hometown not available, pleaded not guilty to promoting contraband, first degree.
• Diyon Q. Mapp, 18, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to robbery, first degree, a Class B felony, and unlawful imprisonment, first degree, and theft by unlawful taking or DISP auto ($500 or more but under $10,000), both Class D felonies.
• Matthew Adam Murray, 41, hometown not available, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, first degree, second offense (methamphetamine), and illegal possession of legend drug.
• Nicholas Raymond Zeinert, 31, hometown not available, pleaded guilty to excessive windshield/window tinting, a violation; drug paraphernalia — buy/possess, a Class A misdemeanor; and conspiracy TICS, first degree, first offense, under or equal to two grams of methamphetamine, a Class C felony. He is set for sentencing on Dec. 6.
• Makale L. Marks, 21, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to trafficking in marijuana, 8 ounces to more than 5 pounds, first offense, a Class C felony, and receiving stolen property (firearm), a Class D felony.
• John Carlos Lewis, 32, of Bardstown, pleaded not guilty to promoting contraband, first degree, a Class D felony.
• Joshua A. Nicholas, 33, of Walton, pleaded not guilty to five counts of unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the commonwealth of Kentucky to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, a Class D felony, and promoting human trafficking (victim under 18 years of age), a Class C felony.