The following people entered pleas Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court:

James A. McMurray, 41, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to criminal mischief, first degree, and theft by unlawful taking $10,000 or more but under $1 million. 

Todd Joseph Smith, 42, hometown not available, pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual abuse, first degree.

Robin Wayne Sims Jr., 38, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to promoting contraband, first degree, and tampering with physical evidence, both Class D felonies.

Paul William Harlow, age and hometown not available, pleaded not guilty to promoting contraband, first degree.

Diyon Q. Mapp, 18, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to robbery, first degree, a Class B felony, and unlawful imprisonment, first degree, and theft by unlawful taking or DISP auto ($500 or more but under $10,000), both Class D felonies.

Matthew Adam Murray, 41, hometown not available, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, first degree, second offense (methamphetamine), and illegal possession of legend drug.

Nicholas Raymond Zeinert, 31, hometown not available, pleaded guilty to excessive windshield/window tinting, a violation; drug paraphernalia — buy/possess, a Class A misdemeanor; and conspiracy TICS, first degree, first offense, under or equal to two grams of methamphetamine, a Class C felony. He is set for sentencing on Dec. 6.

Makale L. Marks, 21, of Frankfort, pleaded not guilty to trafficking in marijuana, 8 ounces to more than 5 pounds, first offense, a Class C felony, and receiving stolen property (firearm), a Class D felony. 

John Carlos Lewis, 32, of Bardstown, pleaded not guilty to promoting contraband, first degree, a Class D felony.

Joshua A. Nicholas, 33, of Walton, pleaded not guilty to five counts of unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the commonwealth of Kentucky to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, a Class D felony, and promoting human trafficking (victim under 18 years of age), a Class C felony. 

