The following people were sentenced Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court:

  • Hunter Balazic, 23, of Frankfort, was sentenced to three years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), a Class D felony.
  • David Turley Jr., age and hometown unknown, was sentenced to three years in prison for 20 counts of possession/viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. He will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and attend sex offender treatment.
  • Kenneth Tyler Wright, 35, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (second offense, heroin), a Class D felony. He was sentenced to one year in prison.

