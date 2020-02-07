The following people were sentenced Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court:

  • Angel Love Church-Sewell, 40, of Frankfort, was sentenced to two years of probation and drug court after pleading guilty to second-degree criminal attempt to escape and second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), both Class A misdemeanors.
  • Darlene Latisha Applewhite, 33, of Radcliff, was sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to receiving stolen property under $500 and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors; failure to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation and two counts of possession of marijuana, all Class B misdemeanors; and improper registration plate, no/expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card and no registration receipt, all violations.
  • Brandon T. Barbee, 32, no hometown given, was sentenced to five years after pleading guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (second offense, methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (second offense, hydrocodone) and tampering with physical evidence, all Class D felonies; fourth-degree assault (domestic violence, minor injury), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and resisting arrest, all Class A misdemeanors; and menacing, a Class B misdemeanor.
  • Jessica Ann Landa, 40, no hometown given, was sentenced to five years of probation for two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, one count of fraudulent use of a credit card under $10,000 and theft of identity of another without consent, all Class D felonies. She will remain in custody pending extradition to Oklahoma.
  • George F. Sowards, 37, of Frankfort, was sentenced to three years of probation for first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) and obscuring the identity of a machine (greater than $500 but less than $10,000 in value), both Class D felonies; second-degree possession of a controlled substance (suboxone) and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

