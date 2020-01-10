Handcuffs
The following people were sentenced in Franklin County Circuit Court on Friday:

  • Nathaniel Gillette, 47, of Wapakoneta, Ohio, was sentenced to three years in prison for unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within Kentucky to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, a Class D felony.
  • Sean Killen, 52, of Harrodsburg, was sentenced to two years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to criminal facilitation to trafficking marijuana greater than 5 pounds (second or greater offense), a Class D felony; and operating on suspended/revoked license and possession of marijuana, both Class B misdemeanors.
  • Joe Leavitt, 34, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful use of electronic means originating or received within the Commonwealth of Kentucky to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, a Class D felony. He was sentenced to three years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender for 20 years.
  • Cozette Carpenter, 64, of Lawrenceburg, was sentenced to three years of probation for two counts of second-degree forgery, a Class D felony.
  • Hannah Croddy, 32, of Lawrenceburg, was sentenced to three years of probation for first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
  • Tiara Broce, age unknown, of Frankfort, was sentenced to five years of probation for six counts of second-degree criminal abuse for a child 12 and under, all Class D felonies. She is also prohibited from working in childcare.
  • Charlene Renee Smith, 50, of Frankfort, was sentenced to three years of probation for first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony.
  • Cynthia L. White, 38, of Frankfort, was sentenced to five years of probation for first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, heroin), both Class D felonies; operating on a suspended or revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class B misdemeanors; and improper parking violations.
  • Michael Lee Giles, 33, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, a Class B misdemeanor. He was sentenced to one year and 90 days.

