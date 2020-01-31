The following people were sentenced Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court:

  • William Stewart, 45, no hometown given, was sentenced to two years of incarceration after pleading guilty to theft by unlawful taking from a vehicle ($500 to $10,000), a Class D felony.
  • Connie Wayne Best, 39, of Lawrenceburg, was sentenced to pretrial diversion, a form of probation, for three years after pleading guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, first offense), a Class D felony, and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

