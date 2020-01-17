The following people were sentenced in Franklin County Circuit Court on Friday:
- Ashley Jones, 31, of Greenup, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for second-degree manslaughter.
- Ricky Maupin, 35, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felony, a Class C felony, and eight counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a Class D felony. He was sentenced to 90 days and long-term substance abuse treatment.
- Sherry Reyes, 48, of Frankfort, was sentenced to five years of probation for first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine), a Class C felony.
- Austin Blake Hemze, 30, no hometown given, was sentenced to five years of probation for first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class C felony; theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, over $500 but under $10,000) and first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), both Class D felonies; and resisting arrest and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors.
- Matthew Ringer, 31, of Frankfort was sentenced to three years in prison for trafficking over 8 ounces of marijuana, a Class D felony, and second-degree possession of a controlled substance (anabolic steroids) and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors.
- Kristine Cuevas-Marston, 33, of Frankfort, was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to false statements/misrepresent to receive benefits over $100, a Class D felony.
- Tonia Stewart, 47, of Lexington, was sentenced to three years of probation for two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class D felony.