The following people were sentenced Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court:
• Cora Chay-lee Barnes, 21, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony, and third-degree assault on a corrections officer, a Class A misdemeanor. She was sentenced to two years' pretrial diversion.
• Louis Hall III, 32, of Frankfort, was sentenced to five years’ probation for first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 4 grams of cocaine), second or greater offense, a Class B felony; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a Class D felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Hans Christian Jackson, 45, no address given, was sentenced to three years’ probation for first-degree possession of methamphetamine, first offense, and tampering with physical evidence, both Class D felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. He previously entered an Alford plea to the charges. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt but an admission that the prosecution has enough evidence to obtain a conviction at trial.
• William T. Bickers, 38, of Frankfort, was sentenced to eight years’ probation for first-degree possession of more than 2 grams of methamphetamine, first offense, and first-degree possession of less than 4 grams of cocaine, first offense, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, a violation.
• Shannon Coleman, 33, no hometown given, was sentenced to two years’ probation for first-degree possession of methamphetamine, first offense, a Class D felony. While officers were serving a search warrant on a suspect in another case, she opened a door to a hotel room, where officers could plainly see drug paraphernalia. She was then found to have methamphetamine on her person.
• Edgar Thacker, 49, of Frankfort, was sentenced to three years’ probation for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs (0.08 aggravator), fourth or greater offense, and driving on a DUI suspended license (aggravator), second offense within five years, both Class D felonies.
• Justin Coffer, 38, of Frankfort, was sentenced to five years’ probation for false statement/misrepresent to receive benefits (more than $100) from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, both Class D felonies.
• Coreion Toogood, 21, of Frankfort, was sentenced to five years’ probation for first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, a Class C felony; second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, a Class D felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. He was found on Feb. 22, 2018, in possession, with intent to sell, more than 2 grams of crystal methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia indicative of drug trafficking. Toogood had also provided a controlled substance to a minor.
• Andrew Bradley Clark, 36, of Frankfort, was sentenced to two years in prison for first-degree possession of methamphetamine, first offense, and first-degree possession of fentanyl, first offense, both Class D felonies, and second-degree possession of a controlled substance (suboxone), a Class A misdemeanor. He was caught March 1 with methamphetamine, fentanyl and suboxone.
• Joshua N. Douglas, 21, of Frankfort, was sentenced to five years’ probation for receiving stolen property under $10,000 and first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), both Class D felonies; trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 ounces, first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors; and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, a Class B misdemeanor. He also entered an Alford plea to third-degree assault on a police officer and tampering with physical evidence, both Class D felonies, and resisting arrest and third-degree criminal mischief, both Class A misdemeanors. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilty but an admission that the prosecution has enough evidence to obtain a guilty verdict at trial.
• Coyie Hellard, 32, of Frankfort, was sentenced to eight years’ probation for first-degree wanton endangerment of an officer, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second offense, and two counts of first-degree fleeing or evading an officer, all Class D felonies; first-degree trafficking in greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine, first offense, and first-degree trafficking in greater than 4 grams of cocaine, first offense, both Class C felonies; operating on a suspended operators license and failure to maintain insurance, first offense, both Class B misdemeanors; and reckless driving, no registration, obscured plate, failure to signal, disregard stop sign, speeding 26 mph over, disregard traffic control device, possession of open alcoholic beverage and failure to produce insurance card, all violations.
• Shane Sams, 24, of Frankfort, was sentenced to two years in prison for first-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony; third-degree criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor; and second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Brandon Lee Wright, 32, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony. He was sentenced to five years’ probation contingent on completion of a long-term drug rehabilitation program.