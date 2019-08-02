The following people were sentenced Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court:
• Irving D. Fryar, 31, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, both Class B misdemeanors, and disregarding a stop sign and failure to produce insurance card, both violations. He was sentenced to 12 months’ probation.
• Alyssa N. Bruce, 28, of Frankfort, was sentenced to three years’ probation for first-degree possession of a controlled substance (more than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, and theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting more than $500), a Class A misdemeanor.
• Theodrick Tillman, 18, of Frankfort, was sentenced to three years’ probation for first-degree unlawful imprisonment, a Class D felony, and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury), a Class A misdemeanor.