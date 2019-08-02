Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg
The following people were sentenced Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court:

Irving D. Fryar, 31, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, both Class B misdemeanors, and disregarding a stop sign and failure to produce insurance card, both violations. He was sentenced to 12 months’ probation.

Alyssa N. Bruce, 28, of Frankfort, was sentenced to three years’ probation for first-degree possession of a controlled substance (more than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, and theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting more than $500), a Class A misdemeanor.

Theodrick Tillman, 18, of Frankfort, was sentenced to three years’ probation for first-degree unlawful imprisonment, a Class D felony, and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury), a Class A misdemeanor.

