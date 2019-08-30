Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg
The following people were sentenced Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court:

  • James A. Hurd, 47, of Lexington, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of methamphetamine, third or greater offense, and receiving stolen property (less than $10,000), both Class D felonies; second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, a Class A misdemeanor; one headlight, a violation; and second-degree persistent felony offender. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.
  • Carla Ray Thompson, 56, of Frankfort, was sentenced to three years’ probation for first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
  • Jillian N. Baker, 37, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, and tampering with physical evidence, all Class D felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. He was sentenced to two years’ pretrial diversion.

