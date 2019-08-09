Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg
The following people were sentenced Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court:

  • Andrew Chenault, 50, of Frankfort, was sentenced to five years’ probation for six counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 4 grams cocaine), second or greater offense, a Class C felony, and tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony.
  • Bernard Morris, 46, of Louisville, was sentenced to three years’ probation for first-degree possession of a controlled substance (more than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine), a Class D felony.
  • Robert Schmiedeler, 49, of Simpsonville, pleaded guilty to 14 counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of property (more than $500), a Class D felony. He was sentenced to five years’ probation.
  • Brittany L. Tate, 32, of Frankfort, was sentenced to two years’ probation for criminal attempt to tamper with physical evidence, a Class A misdemeanor.
  • Bobby Manley, Jr., 24, of Frankfort, was sentenced to eight years in prison for probation violation. He had previously pleaded guilty to convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony; enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and failure of non-owner/operator to maintain required insurance, first offense, both Class B misdemeanors.
  • Matthew Gill, 55, of Frankfort, was sentenced to two years’ probation for first-degree possession of methamphetamine, first offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense, both Class D felonies, and third-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors.
  • Robbie Cox, 40, of Frankfort, was sentenced to two years’ probation for first-degree possession of methamphetamine, first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. He was found in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia while parked at a convenience store.
  • Alexius Hamilton, 24, of Lexington, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking, under $500, and second-degree wanton endangerment, both Class A misdemeanors. She was sentenced to one year of probation.
  • Steven Settles, 40, of Frankfort, was sentenced to four years’ probation for first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree possession of more than or equal to 2 grams methamphetamine, first offense, and first-degree possession of heroin, first offense, all Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana and public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), both Class B misdemeanors. Charges of being a persistent felony offender were dropped. Police found him unresponsive at a playground with syringes, methamphetamine and heroin on him. Settles had a used syringe in his pants pocket when booked into jail.

