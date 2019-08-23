Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg
Buy Now

The following people were sentenced Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court:

  • Stephanie M. Gianos, 40, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of methamphetamine, third or greater offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. She was sentenced to two years of probation contingent on completion of long-term substance abuse treatment.
  • Eric M. Long, 39, of Lawrenceburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking or disposition, more than $500 but less than $10,000, both Class D felonies, and first-degree persistent felony offender. He was sentenced to five years’ probation.
  • James E. Reed, 32, of Frankfort, was sentenced to five years’ probation for three counts of first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree stalking, both Class D felonies; two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, no operators license and failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense, all Class B misdemeanors; and third-degree criminal trespassing, no/expired registration and no registration receipt, violations.
  • Donna L. Heid, 54, pleaded guilty to two counts of menacing and fourth-degree assault, dating violence, both Class A misdemeanors, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, first offense, and second-degree disorderly conduct, both Class B misdemeanors. She was sentenced to 12 months’ probation.
  • Larry Allen Williams, 31, of Frankfort, was sentenced to two years’ probation for third-degree assault of an officer, a Class C felony; fourth-degree domestic violence assault with minor injury and resisting arrest, both Class A misdemeanors; and second-degree disorderly conduct and menacing, both Class B misdemeanors.
  • Franklin D. McGowan, Jr., 57, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to theft by deception, $10,000 or more, a Class C felony. He was sentenced to 12 months’ probation.
  • William D. Courtney, 55, of Frankfort, was sentenced to five years’ probation for first-degree possession of methamphetamine, first offense, fleeing police in a motor vehicle, third-degree burglary and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, all Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing police on foot and driving on a DUI suspended license, all Class A misdemeanors; and possession of marijuana and failure to maintain insurance, both Class B misdemeanors.
  • Jan Witten, 40, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of methamphetamine, third or greater offense, and first-degree possession of heroin, third or greater offense, both Class D felonies. She was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription