The following people were sentenced Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court:
- Stephanie M. Gianos, 40, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of methamphetamine, third or greater offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. She was sentenced to two years of probation contingent on completion of long-term substance abuse treatment.
- Eric M. Long, 39, of Lawrenceburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking or disposition, more than $500 but less than $10,000, both Class D felonies, and first-degree persistent felony offender. He was sentenced to five years’ probation.
- James E. Reed, 32, of Frankfort, was sentenced to five years’ probation for three counts of first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree stalking, both Class D felonies; two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, no operators license and failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense, all Class B misdemeanors; and third-degree criminal trespassing, no/expired registration and no registration receipt, violations.
- Donna L. Heid, 54, pleaded guilty to two counts of menacing and fourth-degree assault, dating violence, both Class A misdemeanors, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, first offense, and second-degree disorderly conduct, both Class B misdemeanors. She was sentenced to 12 months’ probation.
- Larry Allen Williams, 31, of Frankfort, was sentenced to two years’ probation for third-degree assault of an officer, a Class C felony; fourth-degree domestic violence assault with minor injury and resisting arrest, both Class A misdemeanors; and second-degree disorderly conduct and menacing, both Class B misdemeanors.
- Franklin D. McGowan, Jr., 57, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to theft by deception, $10,000 or more, a Class C felony. He was sentenced to 12 months’ probation.
- William D. Courtney, 55, of Frankfort, was sentenced to five years’ probation for first-degree possession of methamphetamine, first offense, fleeing police in a motor vehicle, third-degree burglary and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, all Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing police on foot and driving on a DUI suspended license, all Class A misdemeanors; and possession of marijuana and failure to maintain insurance, both Class B misdemeanors.
- Jan Witten, 40, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of methamphetamine, third or greater offense, and first-degree possession of heroin, third or greater offense, both Class D felonies. She was sentenced to 12 months in prison.