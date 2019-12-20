The following people were sentenced in Franklin County Circuit Court on Friday:

  • Mehlia Faith Schramm, 18, was sentenced to five years probation as long as she completes treatment after pleading guilty to three counts of first-degree complicity to wanton endangerment, and first-degree wanton endangerment, Class D felonies.
  • Mark Murphy, 31, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest and third-degree possession of a controlled substance, all Class A misdemeanors. He was sentenced to 12 months of probation.
  • Joshua Douglas, 22, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a Class C felony; third-degree assault of a police officer or probation officer, a Class D felony; resisting arrest and second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), both Class A misdemeanors; and public intoxication of a controlled substance (excluding alcohol), a Class B misdemeanor. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
  • Brian D. Harris, 36, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin, third or greater offense) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, third or greater offense), both Class D felonies; and public intoxication of a controlled substance (excluding alcohol), a Class B misdemeanor. He was sentenced to five years of probation.
  • Anna Marie Warfield, 41, no hometown given, pleaded guilty to second-degree promoting contraband, a Class A misdemeanor. She was sentenced to two years of probation.
  • Samantha Nicole Cheser, 32, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class A misdemeanor. She was sentenced to two years probation.

