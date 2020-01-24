The following people were sentenced in Franklin County Circuit Court on Friday:
- Amanda Pulliam, 44, no hometown given, pleaded guilty to second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, trafficking marijuana (8 ounces to 5 pounds, first offense), both Class D felonies, and third-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (less than 20 dose units of Diazepam, first offense), buying or possessing of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor, all Class A misdemeanors. She was sentenced to diversion, which is similar to probation. At the end of five years, Pulliam will be eligible to have her record expunged.
- Gavin A. Harris, 21, of Frankfort, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for second-degree burglary, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (less than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, and first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (illegal controlled substance under 18), all Class C felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony.
- Lauren Hockensmith, 35, of Frankfort, was sentenced to three years of probation for first-degree possession of heroin, first offense, a Class D felony, and theft by unlawful taking and theft by deception under $500, both Class A misdemeanors.