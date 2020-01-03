The following people were sentenced in Franklin County Circuit Court on Friday:
- Ron Justice, 35, no hometown given, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property under $10,000, a Class D felony. He was sentenced to one year in prison.
- Jacob McCoy, 27, of Lawrenceburg, was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (second offense, methamphetamine) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (second offense, heroin), both Class D felonies, and theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors.
- David Hersh, 35, of Frankfort, was sentenced to three years of probation after pleading guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (third or greater offense, methamphetamine), a Class D felony; buying and/or possessing drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication involving a controlled substance (excluding alcohol), a Class B misdemeanor.
- Chris Purvis, 37, of Frankfort, was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol (fourth or greater offense), two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of an officer, theft of identity of another without consent and driving with a DUI suspended license (third offense), all Class D felonies; second-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, second-degree fleeing police on foot and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, all Class A misdemeanors; license to be in possession, a Class B misdemeanor; no tail lamps, speeding 23 mph over posted limit, reckless driving and disregard a stop sign, all violations; and four counts second-degree persistent felony offender.