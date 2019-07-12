The following people were sentenced Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court:
• Joshua R. Baxter, 37, of Frankfort, was sentenced to two years' probation for first-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree domestic violence assault (minor injury), both Class A misdemeanors. He was arrested in October after entering the home of his estranged wife and striking her in the face while trying to take their son from the house.
• Larry McGrapth, 47, of Frankfort, was sentenced to three years’ probation and entering an Alford plea to first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine, less than 4 grams), first offense, a Class D felony; trafficking in marijuana, an amount less than 8 ounces, first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors; and no tail lamps, a violation. An Alford plea is not admission of guilt but an admission that the defendant would likely be convicted at trial.
• Clabe Edward Hall, 39, of Thistlewood Avenue, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident, a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. A witness reported seeing a car crash violently into a tree on Peaks Mill Road and eject a female passenger on impact. The witness said Hall and the female crawled into a field, where Hall and the passenger were found in fetal positions with significant injuries. He was sentenced to time served in the case.
• Kris Lowell Mitchell, 39, of Lexington, was sentenced to three years’ probation for first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense, a Class B misdemeanor.
• Shawn Kirby Ogden, 47, of Frankfort, entered an Alford plea to theft by unlawful taking, $500 or more but less than $10,000, a Class D felony. He was sentenced to five years in prison. An Alford plea is not admission of guilt but an admission that the defendant would likely be convicted at trial.
• Dashannon Disponett, 48, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to theft by deception, including cold checks under $10,000, a Class D felony. She was sentenced to five years’ probation.
• Gene D. Wentworth, 50, of Frankfort, was sentenced to three years’ probation for first-degree possession of heroin, second offense, and first-degree possession of methamphetamine, second offense, both Class D felonies, and drug paraphernalia possession, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Kristopher Darnell Borck, 29, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, pleaded guilty to four counts of third-degree terroristic threatening, a Class B misdemeanor. He was sentenced to time served and ordered to return to Michigan.
• Amber Perkins, 23, of Lawrenceburg, was sentenced to three years' probation for two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class D felony; two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and two counts of driving on a DUI suspended license, first offense, a Class B misdemeanor. She will have to undergo long-term substance abuse treatment.
• Daniel Treavell Washington-Childress, 20, of Frankfort, was sentenced to five years’ probation for first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony.