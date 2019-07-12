Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg
The following people were sentenced Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court:

Joshua R. Baxter, 37, of Frankfort, was sentenced to two years' probation for first-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree domestic violence assault (minor injury), both Class A misdemeanors. He was arrested in October after entering the home of his estranged wife and striking her in the face while trying to take their son from the house.

Larry McGrapth, 47, of Frankfort, was sentenced to three years’ probation and entering an Alford plea to first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine, less than 4 grams), first offense, a Class D felony; trafficking in marijuana, an amount less than 8 ounces, first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors; and no tail lamps, a violation. An Alford plea is not admission of guilt but an admission that the defendant would likely be convicted at trial.

Clabe Edward Hall, 39, of Thistlewood Avenue, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident, a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. A witness reported seeing a car crash violently into a tree on Peaks Mill Road and eject a female passenger on impact. The witness said Hall and the female crawled into a field, where Hall and the passenger were found in fetal positions with significant injuries. He was sentenced to time served in the case.

Kris Lowell Mitchell, 39, of Lexington, was sentenced to three years’ probation for first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense, a Class B misdemeanor.

Shawn Kirby Ogden, 47, of Frankfort, entered an Alford plea to theft by unlawful taking, $500 or more but less than $10,000, a Class D felony. He was sentenced to five years in prison. An Alford plea is not admission of guilt but an admission that the defendant would likely be convicted at trial.

Dashannon Disponett, 48, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to theft by deception, including cold checks under $10,000, a Class D felony. She was sentenced to five years’ probation.

Gene D. Wentworth, 50, of Frankfort, was sentenced to three years’ probation for first-degree possession of heroin, second offense, and first-degree possession of methamphetamine, second offense, both Class D felonies, and drug paraphernalia possession, a Class A misdemeanor.

Kristopher Darnell Borck, 29, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, pleaded guilty to four counts of third-degree terroristic threatening, a Class B misdemeanor. He was sentenced to time served and ordered to return to Michigan.

Amber Perkins, 23, of Lawrenceburg, was sentenced to three years' probation for two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class D felony; two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and two counts of driving on a DUI suspended license, first offense, a Class B misdemeanor. She will have to undergo long-term substance abuse treatment.

Daniel Treavell Washington-Childress, 20, of Frankfort, was sentenced to five years’ probation for first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony.

