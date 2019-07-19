The following people were sentenced in Franklin Circuit Court Friday:
• Charles S. Basham III, 29, of Louisville, was sentenced to three years in prison on five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police office and fines on multiple charges including menacing, count of reckless driving, speeding 13 miles per hour over the speed limit, disregarding traffic control device, no brake lights, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain required insurance, obstructed vision or windshield, failure to dim headlights, no tail lamps, no windshield wiper, no light on vehicles in tow, improperly entering a limited access road, following another vehicle too closely, failure to or improper signal and rubber on tires less than one-inch thick.
• Michael Bryant, no age or hometown given, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of convicted felon in possession of a handgun, a Class C felony, and resisting arrest and fleeing or evading police, both Class A misdemeanors.