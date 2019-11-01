Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg
Buy Now

The following people were sentenced Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court:

  • William Chauncey Long, 36, of Frankfort, was sentenced to 12 months and will have an opportunity to participate in a substance abuse treatment program after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault, a Class A misdemeanor. 
  • Michael Orion Welk, 28, of Frankfort, was sentenced to one to five years of probation and ordered to continue taking his medication, pay $500 in restitution and stay employed after previously pleading guilty to three counts of third-degree assault on a corrections officer by an inmate, a Class D felony, and one count of second-degree criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor. Judge Thomas Wingate said he was impressed with Welk’s progress in treatment and noted that Welk had apologized to the officers he assaulted.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription