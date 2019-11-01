The following people were sentenced Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court:
- William Chauncey Long, 36, of Frankfort, was sentenced to 12 months and will have an opportunity to participate in a substance abuse treatment program after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault, a Class A misdemeanor.
- Michael Orion Welk, 28, of Frankfort, was sentenced to one to five years of probation and ordered to continue taking his medication, pay $500 in restitution and stay employed after previously pleading guilty to three counts of third-degree assault on a corrections officer by an inmate, a Class D felony, and one count of second-degree criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor. Judge Thomas Wingate said he was impressed with Welk’s progress in treatment and noted that Welk had apologized to the officers he assaulted.