The following people were sentenced Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court:

  • Justin Hendershot, 23, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to fraudulent firearm transaction, a Class D felony. He was sentenced to one year in prison,  to run consecutively with recent sentences on unrelated charges. He will spend a total of 14 years in prison.
  • Michael Heyser, 49, of Shelbyville, pleaded guilty to attempted tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance, both Class A misdemeanors. He was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation.
  • Laurel Cartwright, 31, of Frankfort, was sentenced to two years' probation for first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, heroin), a Class D felony, and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
  • John Carlos Lewis, 32, no city given, pleaded guilty to promoting contraband in the first-degree, a Class D felony. He was sentenced to one year in prison and will receive credit for the time he’s already served.
  • Christopher R. Fulks, 34, of Charleston, West Virginia, was sentenced to five years of supervised probation for first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, fentanyl) and tampering with physical evidence, both Class D felonies.
  • Patty Hose, 26, of Frankfort, was sentenced to three years' probation for second-degree possession of a forged instrument and first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense), both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication by a controlled substance, a Class B misdemeanor.
  • Corey Daniel Redding, 38, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal child abuse, a Class C felony. He was sentenced to one year in prison.

