The following people were sentenced Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court:
- Joshua L. Griffin, 31, of Frankfort, pleaded guilty to third-degree possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 10 months of supervised probation.
- Chelsea Basnight, 33, of Lexington, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal facilitation to trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of third-degree possession of a controlled substance, all Class A misdemeanors. She was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation.
- Eric Corbin, 33, of Lawrenceburg, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault under extreme emotional disturbance, a Class D felony, and menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct, both Class B misdemeanors. He was sentenced to three years of supervised probation.
- Joseph M. Fraley, 27, of Frankfort, was sentenced to five years of supervised probation after completing a long-term substance abuse treatment program. He pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of ecstasy, first offense, first-degree possession of cocaine, first offense, first-degree possession of methamphetamine, first offense, and enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, all Class D felonies, earlier this year.
- John Madden Jr., 46, of Lawrenceburg, was sentenced to three years of supervised probation for first-degree possession of methamphetamine (first offense) and first-degree possession of heroin (first offense), both Class D felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
- Mark Edward Moore, 50, of Frankfort, was sentenced to three years of probation for first-degree possession of fentanyl (first offense), a Class D felony.
- Leslie Newman, 38, of Frankfort, was sentenced to two years of probation for two counts of third-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, a Class A misdemeanor.