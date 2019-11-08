The following people were sentenced Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court:
- Randy Hazlett, 53, of Frankfort, was sentenced to three years' probation after previously pleading guilty to first-degree burglary and first-degree assault, both Class B felonies, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, first offense, a Class B misdemeanor. He must not commit any new offenses, must pay all court fees and supervision fees and pass drug screenings.
- Heather Russelburg, 27, of Frankfort, was sentenced to two to five years' probation after pleading guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, first-offense), a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.