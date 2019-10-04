The following people were sentenced Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court:
• Walter S. Malena, 65, of Frankfort, was sentenced to three years' probation for driving under the influence on a suspended license, first offense, aggravator, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Stephanie Spayd, 41, of Frankfort, was sentenced to five years' probation for convicted felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony.
• John Brawner, 21, of Frankfort, was sentenced to one year of probation for receiving stolen property under $500, a Class A misdemeanor.
• Anthony Loman, 30, of Frankfort, was sentenced to 10 years on the following counts: TIC, first degree, first offense (under or equal to two grams of methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance, first degree, second offense (opiates); possession of a controlled substance, second degree (drug unspecified); receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more); possession of a controlled substance, first degree, third or less offense (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, first degree, second offense (cocaine); possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia — buy/possess; carrying a concealed deadly weapon (M); license to be in possession; and obscuring the identity of a machine $10,000 or more.