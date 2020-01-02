A third candidate has entered the race for Franklin County jailer.
Frankfort businessman and Franklin County Constable Richard Sandifer, 55, filed to run for jailer on Dec. 20.
Sandifer told The State Journal Thursday afternoon that his main goal, if elected, would be to save the jail money.
He also wants to start a work program for inmates, especially for the ones who are in jail because they haven’t paid a fine or court fee.
“I’m not saying I am a better candidate, but I am giving people an option,” Sandifer said.
Sandifer has been constable since 2011 and is known for directing traffic outside Second Street School.
Sandifer also owns Elite Performance Auto Repair on East Main Street.
He believes his 20 years of business experience is one of his qualifications to be jailer since he sees the jail as a business.
Ultimately, Sandifer wants to see changes at the jail that lead to the taxpayers saving money.
Sandifer joins Tracy Hopper and current Franklin County Regional Jail Capt. Ben Gash in the May Democratic primary.
The Democratic primary is May 19 and the general election is Nov. 3. The qualifying deadline is Jan. 10.
This is a special election after former Jailer Rick Rogers retired in August.