The Franklin County grand jury returned the following indictments Oct. 20.

• Travis James Hansen, 34, of Frankfort, third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; first-degree persistent felony offender.

• Gerald C. Campbell, 39, of South Shore, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; driving on a DUI-suspended operator’s license and failure to maintain insurance, Class B misdemeanors; obstructed vision of windshield, no registration receipt and failure to produce insurance card, violations.

Christopher Vetter, 41, of Frankfort, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), Class B felonies; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates), a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; driving on a suspended operator’s license and possession of marijuana, Class B misdemeanors; failure to wear seat belts, a violation; and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

• Herbert D. Allen, 45, of Lost Creek, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class D felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

• Lacrissa Nicole Jacobs, 26, of Frankfort, enhanced first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class B felony; enhanced possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and convicted felon in possession of a handgun, Class C felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia and enhanced third-degree possession of a controlled substance, Class D felonies; and two counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.

Bobbie Jo Engler, 49, of Frankfort, enhanced first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class B felony; enhanced possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and convicted felon in possession of a handgun, Class C felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia and enhanced third-degree possession of a controlled substance, Class D felonies; and two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender.

• Donnie W. Carpenter, 53, of Frankfort, enhanced trafficking in marijuana more than eight ounces and less than five pounds, a Class C felony, and enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony.

• Ashley M. Franklin, 34, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and failure to wear seat belt, a violation.

Steven Dray Hawkins, 27, of Lawrenceburg, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), a Class B felony; possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree possession of a controlled substance, Class A misdemeanors; failure to wear seat belt, a violation; and first-degree persistent felony offender.

• Terry Scruggs, 30, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Shannon C. Barnes, 44, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

