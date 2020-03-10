Handcuffs
Buy Now

The following guilty plea was accepted in Franklin County Circuit Court on Friday:

Erick Stephen Fields, 39, of Lexington, first-degree promoting contraband, a Class D felony. The prosecution recommended two years in prison, consecutive to a three-year sentence in 2018 case.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription