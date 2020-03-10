The following indictments were returned by a Franklin County Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:
• Scott Johnson, 21, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a Class D felony; resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors; and driving under the influence and possession of marijuana, both Class B misdemeanors.
• Andy Stokley, 40, of Winchester, third-degree burglary, a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Tabitha M. Taylor, 36, of Louisville, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class D felony, and two counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.
• David Rodgers, 48, no hometown given, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, and second-degree fleeing or evading police, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of a controlled substance, all Class A misdemeanors.
• Benjamin M. Marshall, 39, of Frankfort, two counts of first-degree enhanced possession of a controlled substance, a Class C felony, and enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony.
• Katherine F. Harris, 21, of Munfordville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.