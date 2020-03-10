Franklin-County-Courthouse.jpg
Buy Now

The following indictments were returned by a Franklin County Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday:

• Scott Johnson, 21, of Frankfort, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a Class D felony; resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors; and driving under the influence and possession of marijuana, both Class B misdemeanors.

• Andy Stokley, 40, of Winchester, third-degree burglary, a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Tabitha M. Taylor, 36, of Louisville, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class D felony, and two counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.

David Rodgers, 48, no hometown given, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, and second-degree fleeing or evading police, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of a controlled substance, all Class A misdemeanors.

Benjamin M. Marshall, 39, of Frankfort, two counts of first-degree enhanced possession of a controlled substance, a Class C felony, and enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony.

Katherine F. Harris, 21, of Munfordville, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription