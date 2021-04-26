Editor's note: This story was updated at 10:54 a.m. on April 27 to confirm that William "Todd" O'Nan was arrested.

A 50-year-old Franklin County man wanted in connection to recent catalytic converter thefts was arrested Monday night.

William 'Todd' O'Nan

William 'Todd' O'Nan

William "Todd" O'Nan is a suspect in numerous thefts, according to Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire.

He was booked into the Franklin County Regional Jail at 3:12 a.m. Tuesday and has been charged with theft by unlawful taking (more than $500 but less than $10,000), a Class D felony.

O'Nan is being held on a $10,000 full-cash bond.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription