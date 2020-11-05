blotter.jpg

Franklin man injured in shooting after argument

 

By Fred Petke

 

A Franklin County man was shot in the abdomen following an incident on Quail Run Court Wednesday night.

According to dispatch records, deputies were called to the scene at 9:13 p.m.

The caller, according to dispatch records, said her husband was shot by his nephew, and that they had been arguing. The caller also said the nephew had been violent toward them.

The victim, identified in the incident at 54-year-old James F. Gaines of Clearwater Lane, was reportedly shot in the stomach and was transported to the hospital by EMS.

According the incident report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and detectives recovered a 9mm handgun, six unused bullets and one shell casing, along with the victim’s clothes.

Quail Run Court is southwest of Frankfort off Highwood Drive.

As of Thursday morning, no charges have been filed in connection with the incident.

