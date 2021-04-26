A 50-year-old Franklin County man is wanted in connection to recent catalytic converter thefts, according to Sheriff Chris Quire.

William 'Todd' O'Nan

William "Todd" O'Nan is a suspect in numerous thefts.

Anyone with information should contact the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 502-875-8582 or via the anonymous Text-A-Tip line at 502-320-3306.

