Two Franklin County dispatchers were among a group to graduate Friday from the Public Safety Dispatch Academy at the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training.
In total, 22 dispatchers made the cut. The graduates hail from communications centers across the state and comprise DOCJT’s 127th telecommunications academy. The program began in 1999.
Franklin County was represented by Audrey Goodman and Mykaila Ronea Dean, of Frankfort/Franklin County 911.
The students graduating from the Public Safety Dispatch Academy represent the successful completion of a highly structured and comprehensive curriculum. The five weeks of training consisted of 205 hours of academy instruction to satisfy mandated training requirements.