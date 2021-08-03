A Georgetown woman who allegedly fled the scene of a motor vehicle accident at the Brighton Park Boulevard-Versailles Road intersection Saturday was arrested on drug charges.

When Frankfort Police responded to an injury motor vehicle accident near White Castle at 12:05 a.m., they located Brittney Collins, 36, walking away from the scene with a backpack in her hand. As an officer made contact with her he noticed a needle dropped to the ground, which Collins reportedly covered up with her foot.

Brittney Collins

According to the arrest report, the needle contained blood and heroin, which Collins allegedly admitted after being mirandized. Officers also found a bag of heroin and a scale in the backpack she was carrying.

Collins, who failed standardized field sobriety tests, is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class C felony; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (aggravator), first offense, and leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, all Class A misdemeanors.

Collins is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $10,000 full-cash bond.

