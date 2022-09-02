Frankfort police had to immobilize a suspected drunk driver with a Taser in order to get him to cooperate early Friday morning.
An officer allegedly observed 34-year-old Latavious Burse, who was driving a GMC Sierra, swaying and crossing both the double yellow lines and lane lines numerous times on Colonial Trace. Police noted that he was also driving 10 mph or more under the posted speed limit.
When an officer activated his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, Burse, of Frankfort, reportedly continued to back into his driveway before getting out of the vehicle. He also refused multiple commands from police to get back into his vehicle and attempted to walk away and go into his residence.
According to his arrest citation, when an officer tried to secure Burse’s arm to detain him in handcuffs he began actively resisting. During the struggle a second officer arrived at the scene to assist getting Burse into custody.
“During this time, Burse attempted to get into his home and was tased by officers,” the arrest report reads. “While still resisting arrest and ignoring officer’s commands on the ground, Burse began kicking [an officer].”
Once he was detained officers detected the odor of alcohol on Burse’s breath and found an open, partially drank beer in his vehicle.
He was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center for medical clearance and refused to submit to a blood test.
Burse is charged with third-degree assault (police officer or probation officer), a Class D felony; resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, second offense, a Class B misdemeanor; and careless driving, a violation.
After being medically cleared, he was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail. A judge has not yet set bond in his case.
