A GoFundMe campaign has been started to support the daughter of a couple who died Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide.
Daisy Hollon, the 18-year-old daughter of Larry and Donna Hollon, was treated for minor injuries after the shootings at the family's residence on Green Wilson Road that evening. Investigators believe Larry Hollon shot his wife before killing himself in the home.
Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire said Daisy Hollon was the first to make a 911 call about the incident.
According to the GoFundMe drive's description, the campaign was started by Kimberly Cox. As of Friday afternoon, the online fundraiser had netted $320 of its $2,000 goal from 14 donors and had more than 500 shares.
Most of the donations have been made by family and friends, Cox said.
Cox said Daisy Hollon has been dating her nephew for three years and she and Daisy are close friends. Cox said she started the GoFundMe campaign Thursday night in order to help Daisy get back on her feet. The teen is still grieving and the events of the past week have been "scary" for her, Cox added.
"She barely turned 18 a couple months ago and she hasn't been able to step out on her own," Cox said. "She has to now more than ever."
Cox said Daisy is looking after more than 200 animals that were at her family's home, including chickens, quail, hedgehogs, a snake, cats and a dragon lizard, and does not want to get rid of the animals. Daisy has grown up with many of them in her life and is "a big animal lover," Cox said.
If someone cannot give money, donations to help the animals or clothing is appreciated. Cox can be contacted through the GoFundMe campaign.
Funeral arrangements for Donna Hollon are pending at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road.