State officials said a Louisville man failed to file tax returns for six years, despite earning more than the minimum required.

Jesse Hargie, 41, was indicted Tuesday by the Franklin County grand jury for six counts of willfully filing or making false tax returns. The charge is a Class D felony with a maximum sentence of five years.

According to the indictment, Hargis did not pay any personal income taxes from 2013 through 2018.

Franklin Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland said Hargis worked for a computer repair company. Cleveland said he made enough that he would be required to pay income taxes, but never did.

Cleveland said Hargis’ tax penalty is about $18,000.

Though Hargis lives in Louisville, Cleveland said the case was presented in Franklin County because the Department of Revenue is based in Frankfort.

