State officials said a Louisville man failed to file tax returns for six years, despite earning more than the minimum required.
Jesse Hargie, 41, was indicted Tuesday by the Franklin County grand jury for six counts of willfully filing or making false tax returns. The charge is a Class D felony with a maximum sentence of five years.
According to the indictment, Hargis did not pay any personal income taxes from 2013 through 2018.
Franklin Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland said Hargis worked for a computer repair company. Cleveland said he made enough that he would be required to pay income taxes, but never did.
Cleveland said Hargis’ tax penalty is about $18,000.
Though Hargis lives in Louisville, Cleveland said the case was presented in Franklin County because the Department of Revenue is based in Frankfort.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.