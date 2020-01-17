A Greenup woman who pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison. 

Ashley Jones, 31, originally charged with capital murder and as a second-degree persistent felony offender in connection with the April 2018 stabbing death of 25-year-old Marcus A. Morris at Hickory Hills Manor.  

In Franklin County Circuit Court on Friday, a motion requesting that Jones receive probation instead of a prison sentence was read. The motion argued Jones stabbed Morris in self-defense. 

Franklin County Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd denied the motion.  

